Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires 2,976 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.5% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,914. The company has a market cap of $360.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.34.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

