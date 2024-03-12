Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires 444 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.1% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.26. 5,427,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,756. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.53.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

