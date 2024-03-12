Scarborough Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.86. The company had a trading volume of 451,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,619. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.45. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

