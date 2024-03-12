Scarborough Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $441.87. 33,023,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,167,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.96 and a 200-day moving average of $394.10. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $448.64.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

