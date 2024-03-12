Scarborough Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.78. 1,779,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,962,552. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.04 and a 1-year high of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average of $151.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

