Scarborough Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of PG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.78. 1,779,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,962,552. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.04 and a 1-year high of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average of $151.48.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
