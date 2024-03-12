Scarborough Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JQUA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,729. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

