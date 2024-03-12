Scarborough Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,560. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.