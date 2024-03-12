Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 283.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $78.92. 120,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,793. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

