Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases 427 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,298,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,634,000 after purchasing an additional 138,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 908,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,285,000 after purchasing an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.63. 235,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,696. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $84.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

