Scarborough Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,949. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.