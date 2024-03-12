Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. 666,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.