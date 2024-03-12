Scotiabank Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$28.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.10.

ACQ stock opened at C$24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$15.14 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.54. The firm has a market cap of C$572.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

