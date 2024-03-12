Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.40

Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.40 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.78), with a volume of 475144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.76).

Serabi Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of £46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.06.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

