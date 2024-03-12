Service Co. International (SCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,753,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $71,359,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,725 shares of company stock worth $14,392,166. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,554,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,009,000 after buying an additional 251,230 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.