ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Boosted by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded up $22.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $779.65. The company had a trading volume of 609,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,267. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $754.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $665.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

