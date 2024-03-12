Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Declines By 85.0%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the February 14th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS AAVMY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $17.40.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
