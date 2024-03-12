Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Declines By 85.0%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the February 14th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS AAVMY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $17.40.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

See Also

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

