Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Decreases By 79.3%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the February 14th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advantest Stock Down 3.4 %

Advantest stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,590. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $902.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Advantest will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

