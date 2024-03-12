Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Increases By 4,275.0%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 4,275.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of LIDRW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 5,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. AEye has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
