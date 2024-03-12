Short Interest in Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Decreases By 89.6%

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the February 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance

Shares of AFGVF remained flat at C$1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.12. Agfa-Gevaert has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$1.51.

About Agfa-Gevaert

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

