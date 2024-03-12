Short Interest in Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Decreases By 89.6%

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the February 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance
Shares of AFGVF remained flat at C$1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.12. Agfa-Gevaert has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$1.51.
About Agfa-Gevaert
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agfa-Gevaert
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.