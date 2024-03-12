Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Rises By 16,800.0%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 16,800.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ambow Education Stock Performance

Ambow Education stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 28,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,029. Ambow Education has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

