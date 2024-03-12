Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Rises By 266.9%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 266.9% from the February 14th total of 400,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Beneficient alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BENF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beneficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beneficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Beneficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beneficient in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beneficient during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Beneficient Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Beneficient stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 795,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,776. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($10.24) million during the quarter.

Beneficient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.