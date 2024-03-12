Short Interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Drops By 68.5%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the February 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAERW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock remained flat at $0.20 on Tuesday. 6,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,547. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

