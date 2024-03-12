Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Declines By 89.5%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabix Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BLOZF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 22,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,100. Cannabix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

