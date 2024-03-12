Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Rises By 666.7%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBGPY remained flat at $10.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

