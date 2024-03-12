Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Rises By 886.2%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a growth of 886.2% from the February 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CLS Holdings USA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLSH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 47,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,515. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile
