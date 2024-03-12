Short Interest in Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Drops By 74.0%

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the February 14th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coast Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Coast Entertainment stock remained flat at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. Coast Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$0.40.

Get Coast Entertainment alerts:

About Coast Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Receive News & Ratings for Coast Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coast Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.