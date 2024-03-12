Short Interest in Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Drops By 74.0%

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the February 14th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Coast Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of Coast Entertainment stock remained flat at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. Coast Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$0.40.
About Coast Entertainment
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coast Entertainment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for Coast Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coast Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.