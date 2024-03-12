Short Interest in Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Drops By 80.1%

Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the February 14th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fernhill Price Performance

Fernhill stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,765. Fernhill has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

About Fernhill

Fernhill Corp, a Web3 holding company, focuses on developing and acquiring software companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi, and the Metaverse. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

