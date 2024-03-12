Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Decreases By 81.9%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the February 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. 3,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,531. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $23.90.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
