Short Interest in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Drops By 69.5%

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the February 14th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Solar ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,665,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Solar ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Solar ETF alerts:

Global X Solar ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ RAYS traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 2,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Global X Solar ETF Company Profile

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

