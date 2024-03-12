Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Increases By 1,566.7%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Kontrol Technologies Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,323. Kontrol Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.
Kontrol Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kontrol Technologies
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.