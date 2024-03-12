Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Drops By 65.5%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the February 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFPP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. 2,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,581. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

