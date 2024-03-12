Short Interest in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Declines By 63.5%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the February 14th total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.54% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:QLGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 11,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,360. Qualigen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

