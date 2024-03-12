Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Increases By 1,383.3%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,383.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATUUF remained flat at $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Tenaz Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

About Tenaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.