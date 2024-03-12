Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Increases By 1,383.3%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,383.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS ATUUF remained flat at $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Tenaz Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.48.
About Tenaz Energy
