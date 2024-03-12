Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Expands By 242.9%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wereldhave Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDEF remained flat at $14.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. Wereldhave has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $16.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company which invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

