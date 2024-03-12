Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Expands By 242.9%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Wereldhave Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WRDEF remained flat at $14.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. Wereldhave has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $16.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.
About Wereldhave
