Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Down 12.5%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 190,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 503,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 32.63. The stock has a market cap of C$6.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

