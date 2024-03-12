Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.03. 63,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,486,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGML. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

