Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Silgan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

NYSE SLGN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,813. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Silgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Silgan by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 62,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 147,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

