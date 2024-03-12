Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 16,204 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,204 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.