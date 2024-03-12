SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.25.
In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$472,440.00.
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
