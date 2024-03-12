SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKM. Nomura restated a reduce rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKM

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SKM opened at $22.23 on Friday. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. CWM LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1,558.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

About SK Telecom

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.