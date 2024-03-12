SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,286,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,822,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,380,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.5 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

