SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BAX opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

