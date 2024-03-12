SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the February 14th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SLANG Worldwide Stock Up 13.6 %

SLANG Worldwide stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 32,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in Canada and the United States. The company serves its customers under O.pen, Alchemy Naturals, Ceres, Firefly brand name. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.