Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOT.UN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.26.

Slate Office REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$0.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.03. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$4.22.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

