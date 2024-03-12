Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.43.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$29.50 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total transaction of C$501,128.97. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.