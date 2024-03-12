Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.43.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$29.50 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$21.31 and a 52 week high of C$30.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Country Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total transaction of C$501,128.97. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

