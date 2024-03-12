Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Boosted by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 350.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.76 and a one year high of $237.72.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,295 shares of company stock worth $103,317,155. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.