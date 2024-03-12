Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.85.

NYSE SNOW opened at $162.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.37. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $128.76 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,551,905.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,295 shares of company stock valued at $103,317,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

