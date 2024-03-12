SOMESING (SSX) Trading 87.9% Lower Over Last Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 81.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 87.9% lower against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $2.23 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,598,700,246 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

