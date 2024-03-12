SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $5.98

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.18. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 9,867,692 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOUN. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.66.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Trading Up 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $50,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 775,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $50,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 775,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 676,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669,606 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,110 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 517.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.